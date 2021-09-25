Skip to main content

Sports

Ricciardo reprimanded for impeding Stroll

1 minute read

Formula One F1 - Russian Grand Prix - FIA News conference - Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia - September 23, 2021 McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo during the press conference FIA/Handout via REUTERS

Sept 25 (Reuters) - McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, still on a high after his win in Italy two weeks ago, was given a reprimand on Saturday for impeding Aston Martin's Lance Stroll during Russian Grand Prix qualifying.

Race stewards noted in a statement that the Australian had taken immediate action as soon as he was aware of the Canadian's presence on a wet track and with heavy spray reducing visibility.

McLaren had warned Ricciardo, whose Monza win was the team's first victory since 2012, that team mate Lando Norris was coming up behind him but were unaware that Stroll was doing consecutive fast laps and so said nothing about him.

The stewards deemed the situation bordered on 'unnecessary impeding' but opted for a reprimand as the most appropriate penalty.

The reprimand was a first of the season for Ricciardo, who qualified fifth while Norris took pole position -- his first in Formula One.

McLaren were given an official warning.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:16 PM UTC

United States tighten grip on Ryder Cup, lead Europe 9-3

The United States tightened their grip on the Ryder Cup with another dominant foursomes session to build a commanding 9-3 lead over Europe at chilly Whistling Straits on Saturday that left the holders facing an uphill battle.

Sports
Giants send Anthony DeSclafani to mound against Rockies
Sports
MLB roundup: Cardinals tie team mark with 14th straight win
Sports
Italy's Balsamo pips Vos to win road race world title
Sports
Isner, Shapovalov win doubles as Team Europe lead Laver Cup 3-1