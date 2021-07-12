Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Richardson signs on for 100m, 200m at Prefontaine Classic

Athletics - Diamond League - Gateshead - Gateshead International Stadium, Gateshead, Britain - May 23, 2021 Sha'Carri Richardson of the U.S. celebrates winning her women's 100m heat REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

July 12 (Reuters) - American Sha'Carri Richardson will compete in the 100 and 200 metres events at next month's Prefontaine Classic, the Diamond League meet organisers said on Monday, weeks after she completes a one-month ban from the sport.

The 21-year-old was seen as the top contender for the 100m at the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games but her Olympic dreams were cut short after she tested positive for cannabis at the U.S. Track & Field trials in Eugene, Oregon. read more

The ban wiped out her trials win, stopping her from running in the 100m at the Games, and USA Track & Field (USATF) later declined to include her on the U.S. Olympic relay team. read more

"I'm looking forward to running fast and putting on a show," Richardson said in a statement from the organisers.

Richardson finished second in her Diamond League debut in May behind Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, in cold, wet and rainy conditions in Gateshead, England. read more

Richardson's ban has reignited fierce debate over the use of cannabis in sport, with the White House reportedly seeking a meeting with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to discuss rules regarding the banned substance. read more

Richardson's ban ends on July 28 and the Prefontaine Classic runs from Aug. 20-21 at Eugene's Hayward Field, kicking off the Diamond League's post-Olympic series of events.

Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Ken Ferris

