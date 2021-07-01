Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Richardson will not compete at Diamond League in Stockholm

Jun 19, 2021; Eugene, OR, USA; Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100m in 10.86 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

July 1 (Reuters) - American Sha'Carri Richardson will not compete at the Diamond League in Stockholm on Sunday, where she had been expected to run in the 200m, according to the event's entry list.

Richardson, 21, is the U.S. women's 100m champion and is expected to be a big draw at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

It is not clear why Richardson is not competing. Her manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I am human," Richardson wrote in a cryptic tweet earlier on Thursday.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

