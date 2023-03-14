Robertson set to become third generation Socceroo















SYDNEY, March 14 (Reuters) - Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson looks set to follow his father and grandfather by representing Australia after being called up to the Socceroos squad for two friendlies against Ecuador later this month.

The talented 19-year-old, who was born in Scotland when his father was playing for Dundee but raised in the beachside Sydney suburb of Maroubra, has already represented England at age-group level.

Father Mark, also a midfielder, won one cap for Australia in a friendly against Japan in 2001, while grandfather Alex wore the green and gold shirt in a series of exhibition matches in 1984.

Robertson, who has yet to play for City's first team, also qualifies for Scotland through birth and Peru through his mother but has indicated that his allegiance lies with Australia.

"When I called him and told him I wanted to pick him for the squad for these Ecuador games, straightaway it was 'Arnie, I can't wait'," coach Graham Arnold told local media.

"I do believe the kid has aligned himself now with Australia, and I'm pretty sure once he puts a Socceroos shirt on and feels the emblem on his heart, there's only one nation you will play for."

Robertson was one of four uncapped players named in Arnold's squad for the friendlies in Sydney on March 24 and Melbourne four days later, which are Australia's first home matches since their successful World Cup campaign in Qatar.

