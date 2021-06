Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 3 - Lorient to Pontivy - France - June 28, 2021 Team Jumbo–Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia crosses the line Pool via REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PONTIVY, France, June 28 (Reuters) - Slovenian Primoz Roglic, one of the top favourites to win the Tour de France, suffered a heavy crash during the third stage, a 182.9-km ride from Lorient on Monday.

Last year's runner-up Roglic fell heavily on his left side with 10 kilometres left and suffered bruises.

His Jumbo-Visma team mates gathered to try to pace him back to the main bunch.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

