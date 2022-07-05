Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying

Athletics - World Athletics Indoor Championships - Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia - March 20, 2022 Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas celebrates winning gold and setting a new world record in the women's triple jump final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

July 5 (Reuters) - Venezuelan triple jump world record-holder Yulimar Rojas will not compete in the long jump at this month's world championships after her qualifying mark of 6.93 metres was deemed invalid due to unapproved shoes.

The back-to-back triple jump world champion surpassed the long jump qualifying standard in June at the Reunion de Atletismo Ciudad de Guadalajara, according to World Athletics, but was wearing triple jump shoes, which are not allowed in the event.

"Ms Rojas had intended to compete in the long jump after this event, with approved shoes, to qualify for the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 but injury prevented this," World Athletics said in a statement.

The approved sole thickness limit for shoes in the long jump is 20mm and for the triple jump is 25mm.

A representative for Rojas, who will look to secure a third straight triple jump title at the world championships, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We know this is disappointing for Ms. Rojas and her legions of fans, but we very much look forward to watching Ms. Rojas compete in the triple jump in WCH Oregon 2022 and qualifying for both events next year at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023," the sport's governing body said.

The world championships run from July 15 in Eugene, Oregon.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis

