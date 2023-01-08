Roma snatch last-gasp 2-2 draw with Milan

[1/4] Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v AS Roma - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 8, 2023 AS Roma's Tammy Abraham celebrates after the match with Nicola Zalewski, Chris Smalling and Benjamin Tahirovic REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo















Jan 8 (Reuters) - A goal in stoppage time by English striker Tammy Abraham helped AS Roma snatch a 2-2 draw at AC Milan on Sunday, as Stefano Pioli's men's hopes of catching up to Serie A leaders Napoli suffered a blow.

It was a soggy night at the San Siro, creating slippery conditions that affected the play.

Milan had the first real chance of the game after 29 minutes when Brahim Diaz got the ball just outside the box, but his shot was tipped away by keeper Rui Patricio.

Diaz's team mate Pierre Kalulu then gave his side the lead when he headed in from a corner on the half-hour mark.

Roma's most significant chance in the first half came three minutes before stoppage time when Nicola Zalewski took a shot from the edge of the box but it flew just wide of the post.

Milan kept up the pressure in the second half, with Theo Hernandez shooting from outside the box seven minutes after the break but Patricio was able to block.

Patricio also saved a close-range header from Olivier Giroud in the 54th minute.

Tommaso Pobega doubled Milan's lead in the 77th minute when he was played into space in the box and smashed the ball into the lower right corner with one touch.

Roger Ibanez pulled one back for Roma three minutes before stoppage time when he headed in a corner, and Abraham completed the late comeback six minutes later when he managed to send in a rebound from inside the box.

Milan are now third in the Serie A table with 37 points after 17 games, equal with second-placed Juventus on points and seven behind Napoli.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Hugh Lawson











