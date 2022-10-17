Roma up to fourth with 1-0 win at bottom side Sampdoria















Oct 17 (Reuters) - AS Roma climbed into fourth spot with a 1-0 win at basement team Sampdoria thanks to an early penalty by midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini in Serie A on Monday.

Roma went ahead in the ninth minute when Pellegrini fired the spot kick, awarded for handball by Alex Ferrari, past goalkeeper Emil Audero.

Roma now have 22 points from 10 games, four points behind pacesetters Napoli.

Sampdoria, who remain without a league win this season, stay bottom on three points.

