Ronaldo becomes joint all-time international top-scorer

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Portugal v France - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 23, 2021 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal from the penalty spot Pool via REUTERS/Franck Fife

BUDAPEST, June 23 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo tied Iran's Ali Daei as the all-time top scorer in international soccer by moving on to 109 goals in Portugal's Euro 2020 game against France on Wednesday.

Ronaldo scored a first-half penalty to put Portugal 1-0 ahead and he struck again from the spot in the second half to make it 2-2.

