Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Ronaldo becomes joint all-time international top-scorer

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Portugal v France - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 23, 2021 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal from the penalty spot Pool via REUTERS/Franck Fife

BUDAPEST, June 23 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo tied Iran's Ali Daei as the all-time top scorer in international soccer by moving on to 109 goals in Portugal's Euro 2020 game against France on Wednesday.

Ronaldo scored a first-half penalty to put Portugal 1-0 ahead and he struck again from the spot in the second half to make it 2-2.

Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 3:45 PM UTCLloyd, Rapinoe headline U.S. women's Olympic roster

The U.S. women's soccer team that will compete at this year's Tokyo Olympics will have a familiar look as Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were among a slew of experienced players named to the national squad on Wednesday.

SportsSettlement reached in suit over Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
SportsBiles selection a formality as U.S. team takes shape
SportsNFL exploring options for media properites, including stake sale - WSJ
SportsRonaldo becomes joint all-time international top-scorer