Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Rowing-Britain's golden run in men's four ends, Australia triumphs

1 minute read

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Men's Four - Medal Ceremony - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Gold medallists Alexander Purnell of Australia, Spencer Turrin of Australia, Jack Hargreaves of Australia and Alexander Hill of Australia in action during the medal ceremony REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Australia won the men's four in an Olympic best 5:42.76 on Wednesday at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway, as Britain's epic run in the event came to a crashing halt, and Australia won the women's side as well.

The Britons veered out of their lane down the final stretch and finished fourth after topping the podium at the previous five Games, as Romania picked up silver and Italy took bronze.

In the women's event, Australia triumphed in 6:15.37, while the Netherlands finished .34 seconds behind for silver and Ireland claimed bronze, its second-ever Olympic rowing medal.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Tokyo; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 1:39 AM UTCBiles spotlights mental health, Tokyo COVID cases hang over Games

Simone Biles' abrupt exit from the U.S. team event and uncertainty over the gymnast's remaining time at the Games put the mental health of athletes under the spotlight on Wednesday as the Tokyo Olympics headed into its fifth day of events.

SportsObama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner
SportsOympics-Tokyo Games waits for Biles's decision
SportsAthletics-Seeing's not believing - how doping has tainted athletics
SportsSimone Biles says gymnastics is not everything, 'we also have to focus on ourselves'