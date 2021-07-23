Rowing-Monday races moved to Sunday due to 'adverse weather' forecast

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing Training - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 22, 2021 Pietro Ruta of Italy and Stefano Oppo of Italy during training REUTERS/Leah Millis

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Monday's Olympic rowing races have been moved to Sunday, the World Rowing Executive Committee said on Friday, citing concerns over an inclement weather forecast.

"Adverse weather is expected on Monday 26 July 2021 which would bring high winds and strong gusts creating probably unequal and potentially unrowable racing conditions," the committee said in a statement.

As a result, the men's and women's eights heats will also be moved from Sunday to Saturday to accommodate the schedule changes for Monday.

The announcement follows in the footsteps of the 2016 Rio Olympics, when high winds forced disruptions to the competition schedule, though competitors at the Sea Forest Waterway on Friday offered generally favourable reviews of the Tokyo course. KBN2ET0I9

Olympic rowing continues on Saturday.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Tokyo; Editing by Ken Ferris

