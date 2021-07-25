Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Rowing-Organisers delay more races citing adverse weather forecast

Jul 22, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; A general view as athletes train for rowing competition at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the Sea Forest Waterway. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Rowing at the Tokyo Olympics faces yet more disruption to its schedule due to the threat of inclement weather, with the World Rowing Executive Committee wiping clear Tuesday's programme and reshuffling the races for later in the week.

The men's and women's quad sculls medal rounds were moved to Wednesday from Tuesday, along with the semi-finals for the men's and women's lightweight double sculls, and men's and women's pairs.

Additionally, the executive committee said the men's and women's single sculls semi-finals would take place on Thursday instead of Wednesday.

"Adverse weather is expected on Tuesday, ... which would bring high winds and strong gusts creating unequal and potentially unrowable racing conditions," the committee said in a statement, citing forecasts from the Tokyo2020 Olympic Games weather services.

Organisers had previously suspended Monday's slate of competition, moving the races to Sunday. read more

Olympic rowing continues on Wednesday.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Tokyo; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

