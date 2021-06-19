Rublev through to Halle final

Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
June 19 (Reuters) - Fourth seed Andrey Rublev churned out another win as he overcame qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1 3-6 6-3 to reach the final in Halle on Saturday.

The Russian dropped his first set this week on the grass but responded to ease through a deciding set and book a Sunday final against either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Ugo Humbert.

Rublev claimed his 33rd match win of the year - second only to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (39) on the ATP standings.

He also took his match record in ATP 500 events to 29-2 since the Tour resumed last year after the coronavirus shutdown - a period in which he has won four titles at that level.

