Rugby Sevens league set for 2022 launch in Las Vegas

Rugby - XVIII Pan American Games - Lima 2019 - Rugby Sevens - United States v Brazil - Campo de Rugby, Lima, Peru - July 28, 2019. Members of the U.S. team celebrate winning the Men's Bronze Medal match REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Dec 1 (Reuters) - A new U.S. rugby union sevens league will launch next October, which organisers said on Wednesday would pit 12 top international teams against four new U.S. franchises, with sides playing to win their share of $1 million prize money.

A newly-formed U.S. company, The Rugby Football League, said the U.S. Rugby Sevens Major League would start in Las Vegas.

Fans at home and at the matches will have access to live betting markets, in-running stats, insights and expert advice throughout each game, the organisers said.

From 2023, the RFL, which is not affiliated with the governing body of professional rugby league in England with the same name, said it would hold up to 17 tournaments in major U.S. cities and will feature up to 16 U.S. team franchises playing with top international teams.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.