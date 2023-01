[1/5] 2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 17, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee in action. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel















Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has ruled that Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva did not commit a doping offence at the Beijing Olympics last year, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday.

