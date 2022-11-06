Russell 'in the mix' after injury to flyhalf Hastings















EDINBURGH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Flyhalf Finn Russell could be in line for a dramatic return to the Scotland squad only weeks after being axed by coach Gregor Townsend in the latest instalment of their frosty relationship.

Injury to Adam Hastings in Saturday’s 28-12 win over Fiji at Murrayfield means Scotland might be forced to recall Russell.

“He will be in the mix, of course,” Townsend said in his post-match news conference when asked about a possible replacement ahead of next Sunday’s test against New Zealand and the clash with Argentina six days later.

“I’d imagine he will be available. He was disappointed not to be selected in the squad. If we decide to bring in another No. 10, he’s one of those we’ll be looking at.”

Asked if he had been in touch with Russell, who scored a try for French club Racing 92 on Saturday, Townsend said: “People who are not in the squad, I don’t phone up regularly unless there’s something to talk about ... Our focus has been on the players in the camp in this two-week period.”

Russell has had a strained relationship with the coach since walking out on the squad before the 2020 Six Nations Championship, when he publicly criticised Townsend’s methods.

He returned to the side after patching up the pair patched up their differences but was dropped for this year’s Six Nations finale against Ireland after being one of six players on an unauthorised night out at in Edinburgh and was then rested for the tour of Argentina in July.

Hastings will have a scan on a head injury and is also struggling with his knee, Townsend said. Hastings started against Fiji but had to go off after a thumping tackle and was replaced by Blair Kinghorn.

Kinghorn played at flyhalf in last week’s narrow defeat to Australia, missing a last-gasp kick that would have earned the Scots victory.

Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.