Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Russell to join Hamilton at Mercedes in all-British lineup

By
2 minute read

Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium - September 1, 2019 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Williams' George Russell before the race REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

  • Russell confirmed at Mercedes as Hamilton's new team mate
  • Williams driver replaces departing Bottas
  • Mercedes to have all-British line-up in 2022

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - George Russell will race for Mercedes next season in an all-British line-up with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, the Formula One team said in a widely-expected announcement on Tuesday.

Russell, who is in his third season at Williams, will replace Finland's Valtteri Bottas whose move to Alfa Romeo was made official on Monday.

The 23-year-old will be Hamilton's first new team mate since Bottas, now 32, also joined from Williams to take the place of retired 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg in 2017.

Mercedes have won the last seven drivers' and constructors' championships and are leading the current team standings after 13 races, although Hamilton is three points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Hamilton, 36, has a contract for 2022 and 2023.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't absolutely buzzing. It's a huge opportunity and one I want to grab with both hands," said Russell.

"But I'm under no illusions as to the scale of the challenge; it's going to be a steep learning curve.

"I've looked up to Lewis since I was in go-karts and the opportunity to learn from someone who has become a role model both on and off track can only benefit me as a driver, a professional, and a human being."

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Gareth Jones and Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 9:07 AM UTC

Andreescu exits after 'crazy' match but proud to have kept fighting

Bianca Andreescu saw her U.S. Open winning streak snapped by Maria Sakkari in a brutal three-and-a-half hour encounter on Monday but while the 2019 champion rued her failure to sew up the match she was satisfied she left everything on the court.

Sports
Djokovic overcomes flat start to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals
Sports
MLB roundup: Rays escape 6-run hole, stun Red Sox in 10
Sports
Talented teens eye semi-final spots at Flushing Meadows
Sports
Brooksby exit leaves US Open quarters with no home player for first time