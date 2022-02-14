1 minute read
Russia wants full and impartial investigation into Valieva doping case
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Russian Olympic Committee on Monday said it was important to conduct a full and impartial investigation into figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case that has rocked the Beijing Games.
Sport's highest court on Monday cleared the 15-year-old Valieva to compete in her next Olympic event, but the teenager's doping charge remained unresolved. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.