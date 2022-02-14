Russia wants full and impartial investigation into Valieva doping case

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Training - Rink Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 14, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Russian Olympic Committee on Monday said it was important to conduct a full and impartial investigation into figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case that has rocked the Beijing Games.

Sport's highest court on Monday cleared the 15-year-old Valieva to compete in her next Olympic event, but the teenager's doping charge remained unresolved. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.