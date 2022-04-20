Russian, Belarusian players barred from Wimbledon

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 28, 2021 The AELTC logo is pictured on a gate before the start of play Pool via REUTERS/Jon Super

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to compete at this year's Wimbledon due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the Grand Slam's organisers All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We recognise that this is hard on the individuals affected, and it is with sadness that they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime," said Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

