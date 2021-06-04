Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russian player Sizikova arrested at French Open -source

Russian player Yana Sizikova has been arrested at the French Open and has been placed into custody, a police source told Reuters on Friday.

The source did not elaborate on the reasons for her arrest.

The French tennis federation (FFT) confirmed her arrest but said it could not comment further.

Shamil Tarpischev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation, told the RIA news agency that he had been informed of Sizikova’s detention. TASS news agency also reported that the Russian embassy in Paris had been informed of the situation.

