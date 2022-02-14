Russian sports minister says CAS took right decision in Valieva case -TASS

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) made the right decision in Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case, the TASS news agency cited Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin as saying on Monday.

Sport's highest court on Monday cleared 15-year-old Valieva to compete in her next Olympic event, but the teenager's doping charge that has rocked the Beijing Games remained unresolved. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.