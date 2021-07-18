Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Russia's Dalaloyan out of gymnastics event with injury - RIA

2 minute read

Artistic Gymnastics - 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Men's Vault Final - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart, Germany - October 13, 2019 Russia's Artur Dalaloyan in action REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian gymnast Artur Dalaloyan will not be competing in the vault and floor exercise at the Tokyo Games because of a lingering injury, the team's coach told RIA news agency on Sunday.

The 25-year-old severed his Achilles in training before the European Championships and had surgery in April. He recovered partially and was named to the Russian men's Olympic team.

"Artur has a very serious injury and he can't compete on the vault and floor," RIA quoted coach Valery Alfosov as saying. "It's a big loss, of course, but what can be done."

The injury means Dalaloyan, the 2018 world all-around champion, will not be taking part in the all-around.

The Russian men's team took silver at the 2016 Rio Games and have not won gold in the event since 1996. Dalaloyan's health issues raise questions about the Russian team's ability to improve on their result from the last Olympics.

Russian athletes will be competing in Tokyo as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) because the country was stripped of its flag and anthem for doping offences.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 1:05 PM UTCFirst competitors in athletes' village infected with COVID-19

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Sunday reported the first COVID-19 cases among competitors residing in the athletes' village, as its population swells ahead of the start of the pandemic-hit Games next week.

SportsMLB roundup: Pirates win on Jacob Stallings' walk-off grand slam
SportsMilwaukee edge Phoenix to grab 3-2 NBA Finals lead
SportsRefugee team gets green light for Tokyo Games after positive case
SportsLeader Oosthuizen tees off in British Open final round