Russia's Lysenko handed six-year ban in anti-doping case

Athletics - IAAF World Indoor Championships 2018 - Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, Britain - March 1, 2018 Neutral athlete Danil Lysenko celebrates with his gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Men's High Jump REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

July 5 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday imposed a six-year ban on Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko after backing anti-doping charges laid by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Lysenko was provisionally suspended and stripped of his status as a neutral athlete in 2018 for failure to provide whereabouts information and tampering with results management process.

The CAS sanctioned Lysenko for two years for the whereabouts breaches and a further four for tampering.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

