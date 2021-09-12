Russia's Medvedev beats Djokovic in U.S. Open final

Sep 12, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates after winning a point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Daniil Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 to win his first major title at the U.S. Open on Sunday, preventing the Serbian top seed from completing a rare calendar-year Grand Slam.

The victory marked the first time a Russian man had claimed a Grand Slam title since Marat Safin triumphed at the Australian Open in 2005.

Medvedev also stalled Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon champion Djokovic's attempt to win a men's record 21st major title.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar

