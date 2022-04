Russia's Putin calls world swimming body's ban on medallist Rylov "absurd"

Russian President Vladimir Putin toasts with gold medallists of the 2022 Beijing Olympics during an awarding ceremony honouring the country's Olympians at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 26, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

April 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the world swimming federation's nine-month suspension of Russian Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov for attending a rally was "absurd", adding that Russian and Belarusian athletes had faced discrimination based on their nationality.

Swimming's governing body FINA last week suspended Rylov for nine months for attending a rally in support of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, a move that drew an angry reaction from the Kremlin and Russian sports officials. read more

