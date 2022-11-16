Ruthless Djokovic crushes Rublev to reach last four in Turin

[1/3] Tennis - ATP Finals Turin - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 16, 2022 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his group stage match against Russia's Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane















TURIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic booked his place in the last four of the ATP Finals with a crushing 6-4 6-1 defeat of Russian Andrey Rublev at the Turin showpiece on Wednesday.

After the first nine games went with serve, Djokovic switched on the afterburners to outclass Rublev.

Rublev, who like Djokovic had won his opening match at the year-ender, capitulated when serving to stay in the opener, losing the set as Djokovic thumped a backhand return winner.

The second set was a non-event as five-time champion Djokovic roared to victory in little more than an hour.

Later in the Red Group, Russia's Daniil Medvedev takes on Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge











