ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid Open - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - May 8, 2021 Norway's Casper Ruud in action during his semi final match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Third seed Casper Ruud claimed his second career title on the ATP Tour after beating Denis Shapovalov 7-6(6) 6-4 in the final of the claycourt Geneva Open on Saturday.

Norwegian Ruud did not concede a single break point to the Canadian second seed to prevail in the battle of the 22-year-olds and add to the Argentina Open title he won last year.

Neither player blinked in the opening set, which went with serve but Ruud almost lost his way in the tiebreak when Shapovalov fought back from 6-2 down to 6-6.

However, the Norwegian kept his cool and won his fifth set point when Shapovalov directed a volley into the net.

In the second set, Ruud converted his fifth break point of the match to go 3-2 up and never looked back, clinching the title when Shapovalov's return on match point went long.

The title will see Ruud move up to 16th in the rankings and, coupled with his semi-final runs in Madrid and Monte Carlo, it bodes well ahead of the French Open later this month.

