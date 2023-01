[1/3] Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 28, 2023 Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in action during her final match against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Loren Elliott















MELBOURNE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Aryna Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 to win the Australian Open title on Saturday.

The Belarusian fifth seed Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam title.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Alison Williams











