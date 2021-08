Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Women's 49er FX - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Martine Grael of Brazil and Kahena Kunze of Brazil celebrate winning gold after the race. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ENOSHIMA, Japan, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A brilliant performance in the medal race saw Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze win gold for Brazil in the women's 49er FX sailing event at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.

Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke came in second to secure the silver for Germany, with Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz taking the bronze for the Netherlands.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.