Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Sailing-Competition set to resume as winds pick up

1 minute read

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Men's 49er - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Teams pack up after the race was postponed due to a lack of wind. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ENOSHIMA, Japan, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Competition is set to resume at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour as winds are expected to pick up on Tuesday following the cancellation of Monday's action.

Monday's medal races in the men's and women's 49er category will now take place on Tuesday, with the men's Finn class and the mixed Nacra 17 category also down for a decision on a busy day at the harbour.

A weather forecast from governing body World Sailing predicts winds of 10 to 12 knots in the middle of the day.

(This story has been refiled to add dropped word in first paragraph)

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:50 AM UTCBelarus athlete will fly to Poland after refusing orders to go home

A Belarusian athlete who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo after refusing her team's orders to fly home from the Olympic Games will travel to Poland on Wednesday, a group of her supporters said.

SportsSoccer-Canada stun U.S. to set up final with Sweden
SportsGymnasitcs-Biles likely hit 'reset' button - psychologist
SportsBaseball-Boston Red Sox minor leaguers making a difference at Games
SportsClimbing-Men begin Olympic summit attempt in sport's Games debut