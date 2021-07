Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Men's RS:X - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands celebrates after competing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ENOSHIMA, Japan, July 31 (Reuters) - Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the men's RS:X windsurfing on Saturday.

Thomas Goyard of France finished in second place in the overall table to take silver and China's Kun Bi claimed the bronze.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.