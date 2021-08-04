Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sailing-France protest result of women's 470 race

1 minute read

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Women's 470 - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - August 4, 2021. Camille Lecointre of France and Aloise Retornaz of France react after competing. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

ENOSHIMA, Japan, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The French team of Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz has filed a protest against women's 470 class gold medallists Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre of Britain, and a hearing is ongoing.

The French, who finished third to win bronze, have alleged that the British crew engaged in team racing to benefit the Polish pair of Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar, who took silver.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

