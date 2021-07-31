Sailing-Lack of wind delays Saturday start

ENOSHIMA, Japan, July 31 - Organisers have postponed the start of Saturday's sailing programme at the Enoshima Yachting Harbour due to a lack of wind, just over an hour before the slate of 13 races was set to begin.

With the first medals in the men's and women's RS:X class down for decision in the afternoon, the day's forecast from World Sailing predicts very light winds of up to eight knots, with gusts of up to 11 knots.

A World Sailing official told reporters that racing would most likely not be possible unless the winds reached over five knots.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Karishma Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.