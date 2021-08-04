Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Sailing-Mills and McIntyre win gold for Britain in women's 470 class

1 minute read
1/2

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Women's 470 - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - August 4, 2021. Hannah Mills of Britain and Eilidh McIntyre of Britain celebrate after the race. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

ENOSHIMA, Japan, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won Olympic gold for Britain in the women's 470 sailing class at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Wednesday.

Poland's Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar took silver, with Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz bringing home the silver for France.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 8:28 AM UTCAnother record on track, Belarus sprinter heads for Poland

Another athletics world record was obliterated at the Olympics on Wednesday, as athletes coped with the heat of political and diplomatic controversy as well as Tokyo’s broiling summer weather.

SportsAthletics-'Iron sharpens iron': McLaughlin, Muhammad hurdle to new heights
SportsBaseball-U.S. win relegates Dominican Republic to bronze-medal game
SportsBelarusian athlete will arrive in Warsaw later on Wednesday, opposition politician says
SportsFencing-US fencer Imboden says X mark on hand was protest against Olympic charter rule