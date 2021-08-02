Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sailing-Organisers hope for winds to pick up as sailing start delayed

ENOSHIMA, Japan, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The start of Monday's Olympic sailing programme has been delayed as organisers wait for winds to pick up at the Enoshima Yachting Harbour.

The venue was supposed to host the final two opening series races in the men's and women's 470 classes, as well as the medal races in the 49er class for both genders later in the afternoon.

The weather forecast published by World Sailing early on Monday morning predicts that winds will remain light at four to six knots until the early evening.

World Sailing previously told reporters that winds of at least six knots would be necessary to ensure fair competition.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Himani Sarkar

