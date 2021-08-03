Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Sailing-Royal yacht? Try royal skiff, as Brits snag sailing gold

1 minute read
1/3

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Men's 49er - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Dylan Fletcher of Britain and Stuart Bithell of Britain celebrate winning gold after the race. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ENOSHIMA, Japan, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The British pairing of Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell won a superb gold medal at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday before revealing that they named their 49er skiff after British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, to inspire them.

"I just remember I kept on saying, 'Go on girl, go on girl,' ... (it's named) Kate, after our princess," an exuberant Fletcher told reporters following their tremendous victory in the medal race.

"Maybe she'll come and say hi now," team mate Bithell said of the 39-year-old who is married to Prince William.

With British Olympians often honoured by Queen Elizabeth in recognition of their achievements, the two sailors said they would be happy to be granted the royal seal of approval.

"I'd welcome it," Fletcher said, as Bithell added: "I wouldn't say we expect it, but we'd be happy to accept!"

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Karishma Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:16 AM UTCWorld record on the track as IOC probes Belarus over sprinter

The Olympics governing body was probing Belarus's treatment of an athlete seeking refuge in Poland while Norway's Karsten Warholm smashed a world record on the track and Simone Biles was set for a highly anticipated return to the gymnastics stage on Tuesday.

SportsGymnastics-Biles return set to bring gymnastics to dramatic end
SportsAthletics-Post-Bolt generation of sprinters kick off hunt for 200m crown
SportsIOC asks Chinese team for report on cyclists' Mao Zedong badges
SportsSurfing, skating boosts viewership, lack of fans has zero impact- IOC