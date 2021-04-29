Skip to main content

SportsSaints exercise fifth-year option of DE Marcus Davenport

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton greets defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints picked up the fifth-year option of defensive end Marcus Davenport on Thursday.

Davenport will receive $9.553 million in 2022 in the final season of his rookie deal.

Davenport, who was the 14th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, has started 14 of 37 games played for the Saints in his three seasons. He has 74 tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and 36 quarterback hits.

Last season, the 24-year-old Davenport had 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He played in 11 games (one start), missing the first four contests due to an elbow injury and an early December game with a concussion.

Davenport played college football at Texas-San Antonio.

