Sainz and Magnussen go to back of grid in France

Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - June 10, 2022 Haas' Kevin Magnussen talks to the media before practice REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

July 23 (Reuters) - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen will start Sunday's French Formula One Grand Prix at Le Castellet from the back of the grid due to engine penalties.

The governing FIA said before final practice on Saturday that Ferrari and Haas had replaced the internal combustion engine, turbocharger and motor generator units in their cars' power units.

The changes exceed both driver's allocation for the season, triggering automatic penalties.

Sainz, the winner in Britain this month and fourth in the championship, already had a 10-place penalty after taking part in Friday practice with new control electronics.

The Spaniard, fastest on Friday, had been widely expected to drop further as a consequence of his car's engine blowing and catching fire in Austria two weeks ago.

"It's always difficult to overtake but he's got the pace, it can be a good race for him," Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto told Sky Sports television.

"I think he's focusing on trying to have a good weekend and trying to minimise the disadvantage of having the penalties."

Ferrari are chasing their third successive win this weekend, with Charles Leclerc triumphant in Austria after Sainz's Silverstone success.

Haas also use Ferrari engines.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond

