Sainz puts Ferrari on pole in Belgium
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Spaniard Carlos Sainz put Ferrari on pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday after grid penalties were taken into account.
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was comfortably fastest in qualifying for Red Bull but will start further down the field.
Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Hugh Lawson
