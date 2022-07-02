Sainz takes his first F1 pole at soggy Silverstone

SILVERSTONE, England, July 2 (Reuters) - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took the first pole position of his Formula One career in a wet qualifying for the British Grand Prix on Saturday, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen alongside him on the front row.

The Spaniard set a fastest time of one minute 40.983 seconds, with team mate Charles Leclerc qualifying third. Britain's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton will start in fifth place for Mercedes on Sunday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.