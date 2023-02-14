Salah hoping win over Everton can herald new beginning for Liverpool















Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mohamed Salah is hoping Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton in Monday's Merseyside derby could herald a new beginning for the struggling side as they seek to rescue what has been a very disappointing season.

The Egypt forward set Liverpool on their way to a convincing victory at Anfield when he finished off a neatly-worked counter attack in the 36th minute, cutting ahead of Everton keeper Jordan Pickford to volley home a cross from Darwin Nunez.

It marked his first Premier League goal since he netted against Aston Villa on Dec. 26, ending a barren run by his own standards.

Liverpool, who had lost three of their last four league matches before meeting Everton, climbed to ninth in the standings on 32 points after 21 games, nine behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, who played a game more.

While Salah was happy to have snapped a five-game scoreless streak, he said the win mattered more for Liverpool as they eye a top-four finish to qualify for the Champions League next season.

"This was a very important match which can change everything," the 30-year-old told beIN Sport.

"This has started last week in training. We were all very excited and we (the players) talked to each other that we would turn the whole season around from this match, and I hope that will happen."

Salah, the Premier League's joint top scorer last season, said he does not normally get bothered by mini goal droughts but that he was not happy this time around because Liverpool were underperforming.

"I don't worry about (goals) as long as we win, but recently I wasn't happy because I wasn't scoring and we weren't winning," he said.

"But winning always helps me... return to scoring and I hope this could be good start.

"I was calm and trying to focus on training and matches, and I was sure that whenever a difficult period comes, a breakthrough gets close."

Salah’s return to form could be timely for Liverpool as they meet Newcastle United in the league on Saturday, three days before hosting Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Reporting by Osama Khairy, Writing by Hatem Maher Editing by Christian Radnedge











