Sanchez back for Pumas as they ready to face Scotland















EDINBURGH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Argentina have recalled veteran flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez for the last test of their British tour when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, the Argentine Rugby Union said on Monday

Sanchez suffered a calf tear in the opening 20 minutes of Argentina’s 26-18 win over Scotland in the first of the three test series in July and has missed his country’s subsequent 10 internationals.

The 34-year-old Sanchez has won 90 caps for the Pumas since his debut in 2010.

Front rower Francisco Gómez Kodela has dropped out of the squad after starting last Saturday’s 20-13 defeat by Wales in Cardiff. He had only recently returned from surgery on a groin injury

Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by William Maclean











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.