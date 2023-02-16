Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United - Telegraph

[1/2] Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2022 General view of the corner flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.















Feb 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has submitted a bid for British soccer club Manchester United PLC (MANU.N) ahead of Friday's deadline, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Multiple private groups in Riyadh have made formal inquiries, the report added.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a life-long supporter of the club and founder of chemicals firm INEOS, is a likely bidder, along with U.S. private equity firms, sources told Reuters.

Qatari Royals are readying an opening bid of roughly 5 billion pounds ($6.00 billion) for the club, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Thursday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Bloomberg report said a consortium including Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the country's former prime minister and ex-head of the Qatar Investment Authority, is putting the final touches on a proposal to acquire the club.

The Office of the Qatari Royal and Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Bloomberg report.

A deal for the record 13-times English Premier League winners will likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the $5.2 billion - including debt and investments - paid for Chelsea, the sources added.

Manchester United is the fourth richest soccer club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte.

A small portion of Manchester United shares is listed in the United States with a market capitalization of more than $4 billion, as of Wednesday's close.

($1 = 0.8336 pounds)

