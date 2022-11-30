Saudi Arabia and Mexico goalless at halftime

[1/5] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Saudi Arabia's Feras Albrikan in action with Mexico's Jesus Gallardo and Cesar Montes REUTERS/Matthew Childs















LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais kept his team's hopes of advancing to the World Cup last 16 alive in a goalless first half against Mexico in Group C on Wednesday.

Al-Owais rushed out to break up an attack in the third minute and he saved Orbelin Pineda's shot in the 25th minute.

Saudi Arabia need victory to reach the knockout stages. Poland and Argentina occupy the top two places in the group.

Mexico's slim hopes are still alive but they need a big win to make it to the last 16 for the eighth World Cup in a row.

Reporting by Shady Amir; Editing by Ed Osmond











