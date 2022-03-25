Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to go ahead as planned - source

Formula One F1 - Formula One Press Conference - Losail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar - September 30, 2021 CEO of the Formula One Group, Stefano Domenicali during a press conference to announce that Qatar will host a Formula One Grand Prix for the first time on November 21 REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/Files

March 25 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend will go ahead as planned Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali told drivers and team bosses on Friday despite an attack by Yemen’s Houthis on state-owned oil giant Aramco’s facilities near the racetrack in Jeddah, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Abhishek Takle Editing by Toby Davis

