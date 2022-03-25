1 minute read
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to go ahead as planned - source
March 25 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend will go ahead as planned Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali told drivers and team bosses on Friday despite an attack by Yemen’s Houthis on state-owned oil giant Aramco’s facilities near the racetrack in Jeddah, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Reporting by Abhishek Takle Editing by Toby Davis
