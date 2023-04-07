Saudi Arabia's Al-Shahrani back after serious injury at World Cup















April 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Al-Shahrani returned to training with his club Al-Hilal on Thursday, 133 days after suffering a serious injury during their stunning 2-1 victory over Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Al-Shahrani, 30, suffered head, chest and abdomen injuries after a colliding with his own goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais in the final minutes of the game, which was arguably the biggest shock in World Cup history, with Argentina going on to lift the trophy.

The left back, who has 70 caps, underwent surgery on his face and pancreas, after being airlifted from Doha to Riyadh.

Al-Hilal published pictures on Twitter of Al-Shahrani, who received a warm welcome from his team mates, who set up a guard of honour for him in training, as they prepare to face Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League later on Friday.

Al-Hilal are third in the league, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and seven points adrift of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Al-Shahrani hopes to be ready to play by the time Al-Hilal host Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the first leg of their AFC Champions League final on April 29.

