Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend Qatar World Cup on Sunday

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud arrives to attend the APEC Leader's Informal Dialogue with Guests during the APEC 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2022. /Pool via REUTERS

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Doha late on Saturday to attend the opening ceremony of the World Cup on Sunday, the Amiri Diwan of Qatar said.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have improved ties after a resolution early last year to end a political row that had led to Saudi Arabia, along with UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, boycotting Doha for over three years.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Mahmoud Mourad

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks