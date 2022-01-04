Saudi International adds Patrick Reed, Tony Finau

Sep 2, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Patrick Reed plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-04 00:27:52 GMT+00:00 - The Saudi International in February keeps pulling away A-list performers from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with Patrick Reed and Tony Finau announced Monday as participants in the international event.

The addition of Reed and Finau to the event at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, actually comes as no surprise. Reed has participated in the event in the previous three years of its existence, while Finau was co-runner-up to Dustin Johnson last year.

The Saudi International will be a part of the Asian Tour schedule this time around after being an event on the European Tour in each of the last three years.

Running opposite of the Feb. 3-6 Pebble Beach event on the PGA Tour, the Saudi International will have a field that includes two-time winner Johnson, 2020 champion Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Shane Lowry, Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott and Bubba Watson.

--Field Level Media

