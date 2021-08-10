Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Savadori has surgery after fiery MotoGP crash

MotoGP - Styrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - August 8, 2021 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini's Lorenzo Savadori's bike as it's on fire after crashing during the MotoGP race REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aprilia MotoGP rider Lorenzo Savadori has undergone surgery to a broken ankle after a fiery crash in Austria at the weekend, the Italian manufacturer said.

The Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring was halted when Savadori smashed into Dani Pedrosa's KTM after the Spanish stand-in had crashed on lap three, with both bikes bursting into flames.

Pedrosa was unhurt, and re-started, while Savadori was taken away on a stretcher.

Aprilia said Savadori had surgery in Parma on Monday. He will miss this weekend's Austrian GP at the same circuit.

"The surgery has been perfectly successful and the rider will start the recovery straight away, in order to come back racing as soon as possible," said Aprilia in a statement. (www.aprilia.com)

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge

