Savea commits to New Zealand after signing four-year extension

Nov 30 (Reuters) - All Blacks forward Ardie Savea has committed his future to New Zealand Rugby after signing a contract extension through to the end of 2025.

The four-year deal means Savea, who captained the All Blacks during this season's Rugby Championship, will remain with the Wellington Hurricanes for the new Super Rugby campaign.

"I've really enjoyed this season, both the good and the bad," Savea said in a statement.

"While it's taken a while to finalise my contract, my wife Saskia and I are very grateful that I'm able to play here in New Zealand for another four years.

"Our family is settled and happy in New Zealand and there are things I want to challenge and pursue with New Zealand Rugby, the All Blacks and the 'Canes, both on and off the field."

Under the terms of the contract, Savea will be permitted to play outside New Zealand for six months during 2024.

The 28-year-old made his debut for the All Blacks in 2016 and has played 59 times since, including captaining the team on four occasions as the All Blacks won The Rugby Championship in October.

